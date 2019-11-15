Police await advice from the Health Ministry

Police are currently waiting for advisory from the Ministry of Health if they have to restrict public access to picnic spots.

Police Chief of Operations ACP Maretino Qiolevu highlighted this in light of the measles outbreak in the Central Division.

ACP Qiolevu says necessary actions will be taken to protect the public if they are instructed accordingly.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are only supporting them, especially in where there are people with mass gatherings which the Ministry of Health will advise us to restrict then we will support them on that.”

Fijians are being urged to play their part to help stop the spread of measles.