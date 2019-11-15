Home

Police assures bus operators of assistance

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
November 7, 2020 8:15 am

The Fiji Police Force has assured bus operators and drivers they will not hesitate to take action against passengers for unruly behavior.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan says drivers need to ask for help in difficult situations.

Teams from the Force visited bus company operators throughout the week to ensure the incidents which occurred last week were not repeated.

Article continues after advertisement

The visitations were conducted in the Southern, Central, Eastern, and Western Divisions to address issues of concern highlighted recently on social media.

The video posted on Facebook showed passengers behaving recklessly with some even dancing on top of a moving bus.

ACP Khan says both operators and drivers have been urged to be mindful of the safety of the traveling public.

He is also calling on the public to play their part and celebrate responsibly and avoid repeating what transpired last week as it will not be condoned.

 

