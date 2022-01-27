Police assist people in travelling through flooded waters

Police teams today continued to assist members of the public in travelling through flooded waters.

The Police Special Response Unit were in Wainibokasi today assisting families as they were returning to their homes.

As the weather starts to improve, the Fiji Police Force is calling on all parents not to allow their children to swim in flooded waters.

Police officers were also in flooded areas in Wainibuka villages, flooded areas in Nakelo and Rewa ensuring that people keep away from these areas for their safety.