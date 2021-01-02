Police assist people in Ba Town

Police in Ba are currently patrolling the town area assisting people who need to move to higher ground.

Ba businessman, Zehad Ali says they have been experiencing heavy rain throughout the morning as flood waters continue to affect the town area.

“The heavy downpour is continuing for more than half an hour now, well there is very less movement around. The Police patrol is going on. Flood waters seem to be going down, but very slowly. Most of the shops have put things up. And we have been told to store water and prepare for power cut.”

Article continues after advertisement

Ali adds that there has been little to no movement in and around Ba Town this morning.

Rakiraki town is closed and police are advising people not to enter the flooded area.

Tavua town is also affected by flood waters. The main town area is closed off as flood waters have entered some shops. People are also also stranded on the Kings Highway on both sides of town.

The Korovou Flats between Tavua Town and Nadarivatu Road junction is also closed due to flooding.

The Nasavusavu Road along the Kings Highway in Nalawa, Ra is under water and is inaccessible to vehicles.

Motorists are urged to refrain from making unnecessary movements and take extra precautions as rain continues in the area.