Police assist in traffic operations as school resumes

Police will continue to deploy officers to assist in traffic control during peak hours says Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho.

Qiliho when Year 12 and 13 students went back to school the officers managed to identify the gaps.

He says this helped them strategize their operations today when the rest of the students resumed classes.

“We are happy with the way they are postured at the moment with COVID operations still in progress and also now that schools have started. Traffic is a big issue that we have to deal with but it was good that we were able to put our men out there on the ground.”

Qiliho stressed that they will continue to review their traffic operations and how it can be better controlled during peak hour traffic in the morning and in the afternoon.