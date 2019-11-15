Police arrest stoning suspect

The man who stoned and robbed several victims in Navesau, Tailevu on Monday has been apprehended.

A task force consisting of K9 personnel have tracked down the suspect in Ba and he has been taken into custody at the Nalawa Police Station.

The suspect is currently being questioned.

There are eight reports lodged at the Nalawa Police Station whereby the suspect allegedly stoned vehicles and robbed businessmen.

Police says after allegedly committing the offences the suspect threw rocks at the team of officers and bystanders whereby a man was injured and K9 Bexel also sustained injuries.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Abdul Khan has acknowledged the support given to Police.

ACP Khan says it was a dangerous situation that could have seriously injured or cost someone’s life.

He adds while there are claims that Police did not do enough, the officers did what they could in light of the threat confronting not only Police but other members of the public.

ACP Khan says it’s unfortunate someone was injured when he was merely trying to assist the Force.

He says the team worked throughout the night to track the suspect down and take him into custody.

ACP Khan says such actions will not be taken lightly and Police will deploy all necessary resources if needed to apprehend any individual responsible.