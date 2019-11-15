Police and RFMF Officers recognized

Thirty-two Senior Officers of the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces and the Fiji Police Forces were recognized for their efforts in national development.

While officiating at the Fiji 50th Independence Anniversary Commemorative Medal Investiture ceremony, President Major General Retired Jioji Konrote commended the efforts by the Forces in the effort to uphold the rule of law.

“I would like to congratulate you for the award, commend and thank you, also for the man in which you and your Police I’m sure some of whom are here with us today, and some who have received the award on the past week. You have remain resolute and steadfast in supporting government and our people to this historical and important milestone since independence.”

[Source: Fijian Government]

Medal recipients include Police Acting Deputy Commissioner Itendra Nair, Brigadier General Aziz Mohammed, Brigadier General Jone Kalouniwai, Assistant Commissioner of Police Luke Navela, ACP Isei Vueti and Police Chief of Operations ACP Abdul Khan to name a few.



[Source: Fijian Government]

The President and his team will be going to the West and to the North to also present the medals to serving citizens.