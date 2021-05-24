Home

Police and RFMF discuss national security

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
July 27, 2021 12:33 pm
Acting Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu. [File Photo]

Acting Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu has told FBC News that he is in constant contact with the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces in terms of national security.

This follows the increasing amount of information intercepted by police relating to Bill 17.

Tudravu says he is not trying to create fear amongst Fijians, but it is the responsibility of the Fiji Police Force to ensure that every Fijian is safe.

“My warning is that we will be up in terms of our operations, our paramount aim, the focus of our operations is to provide safety and security so I am just warning members of the public not to be influenced or involve in any illegal activities.”

Tudravu says Fijians should continue to follow the law and if they wish to speak against the proposed amendment bill, there are procedures to be followed.

Police continue to strengthen monitoring by setting up checkpoints around the country.

