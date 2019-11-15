News
Police and MSP to work together to address violence
September 16, 2020 6:35 am
The Fiji Police Force and Medical Services Pacific will work together to provide health services to police officers and for victims of gender-based violence, child abuse and sexual crimes.
Medical Services Pacific says the issue of gender-based violence is a matter of grave concern and women are losing their lives as a result of this.
It says they have various social programs and provides targeted services for vulnerable children and youth at risk.
MSP is committed to dealing with clients in a compassionate and non-judgmental manner and will be sensitive to the cultural practices and the preferences of each individual client.
A memorandum of agreement between the two organizations will be signed today establishing a framework for a mutual working relationship between Police and MSP.
The partnership is expected to strengthen, collaborate and share resources for the provision of services to at-risk communities and for those requiring medical care or health information and choices.