Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Police and MSP to work together to address violence

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 16, 2020 6:35 am
The Fiji Police Force and Medical Services Pacific will work together to provide health services to police officers and for victims of gender-based violence, child abuse and sexual crimes.

The Fiji Police Force and Medical Services Pacific will work together to provide health services to police officers and for victims of gender-based violence, child abuse and sexual crimes.

Medical Services Pacific says the issue of gender-based violence is a matter of grave concern and women are losing their lives as a result of this.

It says they have various social programs and provides targeted services for vulnerable children and youth at risk.

Article continues after advertisement

MSP is committed to dealing with clients in a compassionate and non-judgmental manner and will be sensitive to the cultural practices and the preferences of each individual client.

A memorandum of agreement between the two organizations will be signed today establishing a framework for a mutual working relationship between Police and MSP.

The partnership is expected to strengthen, collaborate and share resources for the provision of services to at-risk communities and for those requiring medical care or health information and choices.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.