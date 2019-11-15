Police and MSP to work together to address violence

The Fiji Police Force and Medical Services Pacific will work together to provide health services to police officers and for victims of gender-based violence, child abuse and sexual crimes.

Medical Services Pacific says the issue of gender-based violence is a matter of grave concern and women are losing their lives as a result of this.

It says they have various social programs and provides targeted services for vulnerable children and youth at risk.

MSP is committed to dealing with clients in a compassionate and non-judgmental manner and will be sensitive to the cultural practices and the preferences of each individual client.

A memorandum of agreement between the two organizations will be signed today establishing a framework for a mutual working relationship between Police and MSP.

The partnership is expected to strengthen, collaborate and share resources for the provision of services to at-risk communities and for those requiring medical care or health information and choices.