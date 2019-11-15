Police and LTA to monitor travelling public

Traffic officers will be working with the Land Transport Authority to keep a close watch on the movement of travelling public this weekend.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan says officers will be keeping a close watch on the main highways in anticipation of the movement of supporters ahead of the semi-final games this afternoon.

ACP Khan says officers will not hesitate to stop and ask people to get off overloaded buses.

Article continues after advertisement

He is also urging members of the public to avoid waving flags outside of moving vehicles as it poses a safety risk to other passengers and road users.

Drivers have also been urged to inform police of any unruly behaviour or drive to their nearest Police Station.