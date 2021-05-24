Home

News

Police and LTA heighten Christmas operations

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
December 20, 2021 2:50 am
[Source: Fiji Police Force]

A joint meeting was held between road safety and enforcement stakeholders as the momentum of operations is heightened during Christmas.

LTA’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, Irimaia Rokosawa says they will be discussing areas of concern in relation to the number of road accidents and fatalities recorded lately.

He says they are targeting poor road user behavior.

He adds a number of concerning issues were picked up as contributing factors to bookings and accidents recorded.

These include driver behavior especially young drivers and Provisional License Holders, inexperienced drivers hiring private hired cars, excess passengers on carriers, utility vehicles insecure riding, driver, overtaking on blind spots, dangerous driving, driver distraction using of mobile phones whilst driving, and non-compliance of seatbelt regulations.

The joint meeting discussed ways of enhancing cooperation efforts through the sharing of resources with the need to increase the tempo of operations as we enter the busy Christmas week.

 

