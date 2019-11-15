Police and LTA beef up operations at rugby matches

The Land Transport Authority is collaborating with Police to ensure those Fijians using public transport to attend rugby competitions on weekends adhere to safety rules.

This is after last weekend’s game which saw breaches of rules and endangered the lives of hundreds of Fijians.

LTA Chief Executive Samuel Simpson says safety rules and regulations exist for a reason, to ensure the safety of people while on the roads.

Simpson adds he was shocked to witness irresponsible Fijians rocking buses and climbing onto the roof while the bus was still moving after the game in the last two weekends.

Police and the LTA will be were present in large numbers to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

Simpson is reminding Fijians that they will continue to prioritize the safety of everyone on the road and those who risk the safety of others are warned to refrain from doing so.