Police and business owners’ work together to curb crime

Police have requested that businesses link their closed-circuit television surveillance footage to Divisional Command Centres.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan says several businesses have CCTV capabilities in busy municipalities and linking this to Command Centres can increase coverage.

This was one of many topics discussed in a meeting held between ACP Khan and Shop and Save Supermarket’s Director Nisheel Deo Kisun.

Article continues after advertisement

Khan says crime prevention efforts between Police and business communities continue to flourish with the management of a major supermarket chain showing their interests in assisting crime prevention efforts.

He adds that the meeting discussions revolved around strengthening networking capabilities with the use of CCTV cameras mounted in and around supermarket outlets.