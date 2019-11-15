Police address Yaqona theft in Cakaudrove

Police is working with its Divisional Commanders to address Yaqona and Dalo theft becoming a prominent issue in the Northern Division.

Police Chief of Operation ACP Abdul Khan says they have sent out teams to the North to look into the reported thefts.

Farmers in Cakaudrove, especially in Navonu and nearby areas have been continuously suffering from Yaqona theft in the past few months.

Article continues after advertisement

ACP Khan says these cases are slowly decreasing.

“We have sent a dedicated team out to Savusavu area and Taveuni area where we have now seen a reduction in these theft cases that are coming in, in terms of the root crops.”

ACP Khan says their drug raid teams sent Cakaudrove and other teams in Tukavesi are working with communities and villagers to apprehend suspects.