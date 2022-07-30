Poate wins free Fijian Drua jersey

16-year-old Tomasi Poate was the recipient of the autographed, framed Swire Shipping Fijian Drua jersey that was given away for free tonight at Albert Park in Suva.

Poate’s name was drawn out of the hundreds of people who had registered at the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s free concert.

On hand to receive the Fijian Drua jersey on Poate’s behalf was his grandmother, Lavenia McGoon, who said her grandson missed the draw as he had to leave early for their home in Navua.

She said the trip from her home to witness the free entertainment became even more memorable for her family after winning the jersey.

Meanwhile, Gold FM Program Director, Kara Koroi says the turnout during FBC’s birthday celebrations, beginning with the Kite Fight competition in the morning and the concert was overwhelming.

“It has been a long time since we’ve had something like this. Just to see families come out in numbers and join us for this wonderful event, celebrating our 68th birthday really means a lot to FBC. I’m pretty sure that a lot of people who follow us and listen to us and those who came out tonight, appreciate the free entertainment that we offered.”

Koroi also commended the artists and groups that performed in the concert such as Ratu, Billy T and The Gang (RBG), One2Eight, Mareau Brothers, Mauri Creative, Masti Arts and Dolce Sounds Fiji.

Hundreds of people turned up to enjoy the free entertainment, food stalls and rides, which was held as part of FBC’s 68th birthday celebrations.