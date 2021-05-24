PNG’s Leonard Louma appointed MSG Director General

Leonard Louma has been appointed the Melanesian Spearhead Group Director-General.

This follows an announcement by the Chairman of the MSG and Prime Minister of PNG, James Marape in an Official Statement issued on the 1st of February 2022 in Port Moresby.

Marape says the MSG Secretariat was without a Director-General since the departure of former Director-General, Ambassador Amena Yauvoli of Fiji who served the Secretariat from 2016 – 2020.

The Official statement of appointment was delivered on behalf of the four MSG Leaders including, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, Solomon Islands Prime Minister, Manasseh Sogavare MP, and Prime Minister of Vanuatu, Bob Lougman Weibur.

Prime Minister Marape stated that the appointment of Leonard Louma was a result of a lengthy and rigorous merit-based process of appointing a new Director-General.

The MSG Chair further officially requested for his MSG Colleague Leaders to consider and approve out-of session the appointment of the new Director-General in December 2021. And having received no objection from his colleague MSG Leaders when the due date for consideration had lapsed, he proceeded with the necessary preparations to make the formal announcement of the appointment.

While he conveyed his appreciation to his colleagues, the MSG Leaders, for their continuous support and confidence rendered to him as the MSG Chair, he reiterated the fact that the MSG Secretariat has been without a substantive Director-General for 1 year and 10 months and has been the longest since the establishment of the Secretariat.

Marape says, therefore, the appointment of the Director-General is a necessity and a matter of urgency for the Group.

Prime Minister James Marape on behalf of the MSG Leaders, in congratulating the newly appointed Director-General, Mr Leonard Louma stated that he has confidence in him to continue to lift the visions, spirit and solidarity of the MSG and moreover to lead the MSG Secretariat into new heights.