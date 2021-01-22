Home

PM’s TC Yasa Relief Fund receives more than $405,000

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 28, 2021 4:35 pm

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today received a donation of more than $405,000 for the TC Yasa Relief Fund from three different organizations.

The fund will assist the Government’s relief and rehabilitation efforts for TC Yasa affected communities.

Bainimarama acknowledged the three organizations for their support towards the relief efforts that are currently being carried out in affected areas.

He said that the donation would assist Fijian families who have been affected by the cyclone.

The Police Force donated $30,000, Fiji Water handed over a cheque worth around $125,000 and Courts Fiji Limited contributed around $250,000.

