PM’s Relief Fund receives further financial boost

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama received further finance assistance that will assist government with the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twenty thousand dollars was yesterday given by David Group and Soi Ian Charity Association of China, both are overseas companies based in Fiji

The donation will go towards the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.

Bainimarama expressed his sincere gratitude towards the cash donation and said that it will greatly assist Government in their efforts to eliminate COVID-19.

“On behalf of the Fijian government and the people of Fiji, especially the medial fraternity I want to thank you for this wonderful assistance that you giving us.”

Bainimarama also expressed his appreciation of an earlier donation of 2000 test-kits which was received by Fiji’s Consulate office in Shanghai last week.