PM's leadership unmatched: AG

The FijiFirst is questioning what leadership qualities the opponents of Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama are offering the people of Fiji.

Party General Secretary and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the leaders of the Peoples’ Alliance and the National Federation Party have launched attacks against Bainimarama but have offered little in terms of policies.

He adds the Prime Minister on the other hand, has been leading the country through some of the most difficult situations Fiji has ever faced.

“We believe Prime Minister Bainimarama offers the leadership qualities that none of the other political parties actually offer. He’s stable, he’s inclusive, he’s wise in respect of the decisions that have been made in troubled times like the pandemic.”

Sayed-Khaiyum claims all the other parties are only looking to topple the FijiFirst government and have not made substantive declarations about their plans for Fiji if they win the election.

The Peoples’ Alliance is the only party to have confirmed that its manifesto will come out on April 26th.