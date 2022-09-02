Pmeghji Group helps the economy recover

Chief Guest and Paradise Beverage Manager Sales and Corporate Affairs Joe Rodan.

Investing is what Fiji’s economy needs at this time, and this is what the Pmeghji Group is doing right now as they open another Fresh Choice supermarket in Namadi.

While officiating at the opening of the new supermarket yesterday, Chief Guest and Paradise Beverage Manager Sales and Corporate Affairs Joe Rodan says the group has invested so much in Fiji, which helps the economy in terms of its recovery efforts post-pandemic.

The Pmeghji Group has opened its fourth multimillion-dollar supermarket in Namadi, and Rodan says this is what the country needs right now.

“I want to complement the Meghji family for investing so much in Fiji and that is what Fiji needs at this time. A company that comes and invest and provides the service that we need and also provides employment.”

Rodan says Pmeghi Group is one of the companies that ensure that Fijians have a variety of products and supermarket services to choose from.

The new Fresh Choice supermarket has a meat section, a vegetable section, and a coffee shop, to name a few and is located at the Joe’s Farm building in Namadi, outside Suva.