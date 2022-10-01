PM wraps up US visit to renewed assurance

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama [right] with US President Joe Biden [Photo: Supplied]

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama has wrapped up his critical visit of America, after excellent discussions at the historic US-Pacific Summit at the White House this week.

In his official Twitter Page, Bainimarama tweeted that he says goodbye to President Joe Biden and their new friends on Capitol Hill and in the US private sector.

He further wrote that he returns to Suva with a new reassurance that America’s might and resources are with our people across the Pacific in the greatest battles we face.

The delegation consisting of the leaders from the 14 Pacific Island countries was led by Bainimarama who is the chair of the Pacific Islands Forum.

A joint US Pacific declaration has been signed between the leaders and the US President.

The declaration, endorsed by all attending Pacific nations in the inaugural Biden Summit, affirms a 10-point list of key priorities topped by the climate crisis, recognition of the Blue Pacific and 2050 agenda, and the strength of regionalism offered by the Pacific Islands Forum.

The topics of economics, trade and investment, climate advocacy and action featured alongside strengthened engagement for social inclusion, women, and youth leadership, and investing in more US-Pacific partnerships was discussed at the Summit.