PM extends Eid greetings

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while sharing a few messages as the month of Ramadan ends is wishing the Muslim members of our community and all Fijians a Happy Eid.

Bainimarama says he understands the importance of Eid for Muslims and thanked them for their willpower in adhering to the COVID-19 restriction in place.

All houses of worship were closed throughout the duration of Ramadan.

The Prime Minister says without physically gathering as a community, this year’s Ramadan felt different, however, he is proud to watch Fijian Muslims like all other religious bodies show that faithfulness cannot be broken by distance or disease.

“I thank those who showed patience by forgoing the usual mass prayers. And I thank those who fortified their faith, knowing that these changes to our routines were for the greater good.”

Bainimarama adds the sacrifice for the past months has proven Fiji’s commitment to eliminating COVID-19 and we can emerge as victors.