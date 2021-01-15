PM welcomes US presidents decision to rejoin Paris Agreement

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has welcomed United States President Joe Biden’s steps to return the US to the international Paris Agreement.

In a tweet, Bainimarama says from the frontlines in Fiji, that commitment can’t come soon enough.

He says by putting the climate emergency at the core of their administration Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris have more than just a chance to bring America back into Paris Agreement.

He says the two leaders can save the planet as we know it.

Returning to the Paris Climate agreement is aimed at restoring US leadership in combating global warming.

In his inaugural speech Biden said while re-joining the pact involves the simple signing of a letter and a 30-day wait, there could be no more profound signal of intention from this incoming administration.

Coming back to Paris means the US will have once again have to follow the rules.

Those rules mean that sometime this year the US will have to improve on its previous commitment to cut carbon, made in the French capital in 2015.

This new target, possibly for 2030, and President Biden’s commitment to reaching net zero emissions by 2050, will be the guide rails for the US economy and society for decades to come.