PM welcomes US emissions pledge

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has welcomed the United States net-zero pledge aimed at slashing carbon emissions by 50-52% by the year 2030.

Bainimarama tweeted that the world can’t stop at emissions as adaptation demands American leadership, innovation, ambition and finance on a scale that atones for the last four wasted years.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum also tweeted as the US is back in the climate campaign and has the chance to do better, be more committed and more innovative than ever.

The USA is back in the climate campaign — and it has the chance to be better, more committed, and more innovative than ever. Together, we can build a more resilient world by harnessing climate solutions and ambition from all nations, including from those most vulnerable. pic.twitter.com/wTXba3LJv9 — Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum (@FijiAG) April 22, 2021

He says a more resilient world can be built by harnessing climate solutions and ambition from all nations, including those most vulnerable.