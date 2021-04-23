Home

PM welcomes US emissions pledge

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
April 23, 2021 12:52 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama. [File Photo]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has welcomed the United States net-zero pledge aimed at slashing carbon emissions by 50-52% by the year 2030.

Bainimarama tweeted that the world can’t stop at emissions as adaptation demands American leadership, innovation, ambition and finance on a scale that atones for the last four wasted years.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum also tweeted as the US is back in the climate campaign and has the chance to do better, be more committed and more innovative than ever.

He says a more resilient world can be built by harnessing climate solutions and ambition from all nations, including those most vulnerable.

