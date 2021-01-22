PM welcomes US back into Paris Agreement

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has welcomed the United States back into the Paris Climate Agreement.

Bainimarama used his Twitter account in reply to US President Joe Biden who posted on his official Twitter account that they are back in the Paris Agreement.

The Prime Minister earlier tweeted that by putting the climate emergency at the core of their administration Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris can save the planet as we know it.

He had also stated that returning to the Paris Climate agreement is aimed at restoring US leadership in combating global warming.

One of Biden’s first acts as President was to sign an Executive Order returning the US to the Paris Accord.

The Agreement will enter into force for the United States on February 19th.