PM welcomes HMAS Adelaide

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has welcomed the Captain and crew of Australian naval vessel the HMAS Adelaide to Fiji.

In a twitter post this morning, Bainimarama says Fiji has adapted its COVID-safe protocols so that our vuvale from the Australian Defence Force can safely assist in rebuilding from severe TC Yasa.

The Prime Minister adds Fiji does not get too many boatfuls of Aussies these days, referring to border closures caused by COVID-19.

The HMAS Adelaide is carrying more than 600 personnel who will assist in rehabilitating communities affected by the category five cyclone.

The crew will be required to complete 14 days of quarantine and test negative to COVID-19 before being allowed to disembark.