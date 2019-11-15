Home

News

PM welcomes HMAS Adelaide

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
December 30, 2020 11:16 am
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama[left] has welcomed Captain Stuart Watters and the crew of the HMAS Adelaide. [Source: Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has welcomed the Captain and crew of Australian naval vessel the HMAS Adelaide to Fiji.

In a twitter post this morning, Bainimarama says Fiji has adapted its COVID-safe protocols so that our vuvale from the Australian Defence Force can safely assist in rebuilding from severe TC Yasa.

The Prime Minister adds Fiji does not get too many boatfuls of Aussies these days, referring to border closures caused by COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

The HMAS Adelaide is carrying more than 600 personnel who will assist in rehabilitating communities affected by the category five cyclone.

The crew will be required to complete 14 days of quarantine and test negative to COVID-19 before being allowed to disembark.

