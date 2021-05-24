PM welcomes Governor-General of Australia

Home

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 26, 2022 3:54 am

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama welcomed Governor-General of Australia, David Hurley, and his wife, Linda Hurley, at the Nausori International Airport last night.

Prime Minister Bainimarama was joined by his wife, Mary Bainimarama, Minister for Defence, National Security, and Policing, Inia Seruiratu, Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho, Fiji’s High Commissioner to Australia, Luke Daunivalu, and Commissioner Central, Josefa Navuku.

Governor-General Hurley inspected a guard of honour mounted by members of the disciplined forces before retiring for the day.
He will be accorded a traditional welcoming ceremony today, followed by a courtesy call to President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, at the State House.

The State visit reinforces Fiji and Australia’s commitment to regional solidarity and will unfold new opportunities for engagement in climate and ocean action, disaster resilience, economic recovery, defence and security, and socioeconomic development, amongst others.

