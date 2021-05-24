PM welcomes Australian counterparts net-zero pledge

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has welcomed Australia’s net-zero pledge by 2050.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister says he looks forward to seeing his friend Scott Morrison at COP26.

He says Fiji will seek plans from high-emitting nations to halve emissions by 2030, the only goal that can keep 1.5 degrees Celsius alive and keep low-lying island nations above water.

Two days ago, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison finally announced that his country will join the other developed nations by aiming to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

The COP26 meeting starts next week.