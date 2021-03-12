PM waiting to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says he is looking forward to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine when his time comes.

As border and quarantine control workers continue to be vaccinated, the Prime Minister confirms he is also waiting in line.

“Our COVID-19 front-liners – who have served us so dutifully these past 12 months – are receiving their first vaccinations through this week. I plan to be vaccinated as soon as I become eligible.”

He maintains that vaccination is key to Fiji’s recovery from the year-long impact of the pandemic.

Bainimarama adds the advent of safe and viable vaccines has given the world a glimmer of hope the pandemic will soon end.