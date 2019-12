PM visits TC Sarai affected communities

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has been visiting areas in the Suva/Nausori corridor who were affected by the heavy rain and flooding brought by TC Sarai.

Bainimarama is also liaising closely with the relevant authorities.

He was at the Nausori Primary School evacuation center earlier today, meeting those who took shelter.

Evacuation centres have been set up all around Fiji to help Fijians who are impacted by strong winds and flooding.

The Prime Minister is urging Fijians to continue taking precautions.