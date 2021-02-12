PM visits Navai Primary School

Parents of students at Navai Primary School in Seaqaqa are grateful to government for always putting education at the forefront of their development policies.

Parent Saimone Rokoqelo made the statement this morning when Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama visited the school.

Rokoqelo says they feel honoured to have the Prime Minister visit them given they are located in the interior of Seaqaqa.

He says the Prime Minister’s visit is indicative of how important education is to the government.

Bainimarama visited the school this morning to assess the damage the school suffered at the height of TC Yasa.

The roofs of two classrooms, the ablution block, the ECE centre and two teacher’s quarters were all blown away.

The school walkway was totally destroyed. Rehabilitation work carried out by the RFMF engineers have been completed.

The school has a roll of 68 from the surrounding villages and settlements.