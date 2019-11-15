PM visits family who were affected by TC Sarai

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today visited one of the families at Muanidevo, Dreketi whose home was badly affected by TC Sarai in December 2019.

Homeowner Sangeeta Devi says they were sleeping on the 27th of December when they heard what sounded like a jet descending close to their home.

Devi says within minutes, strong winds hit their home and took away their kitchen and one bedroom.

Article continues after advertisement

She says when strong winds hit, her daughters were hiding under the bed and the whole house was shaking.

She told FBC News when the wind died down, the rain was pouring and the whole house was wet.

They spent the rest of the night at their neighbor’s home.

The next morning, the family went as far as 200 meters from the home to retrieve roofing iron and other housing materials that were blown away.

Devi says it was the first time in their 20 years of living there that they had experienced such an event.

The family has since been assisted with kitchen utensils and cooking equipment, tarpaulin and school stationery by the DO’s office and the Fiji Red Cross Society.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the damage that the home sustained and the assistance that is required by the family.