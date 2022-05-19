PM visits Coca-cola Europartners Fiji

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama visited the Coca-cola Europartners Fiji (CCE) main manufacturing and distribution site at Laucala Beach in Suva yesterday.

The CCE has been operating for over 40 years supplying a range of non-alcoholic beverage range under the Coca-Cola family of products.

Prime Minister Bainimarama acknowledged the company’s “Mission Pacific” program and thanked them for their contribution to protecting the environment. Mission Pacific is a recycling program that was initiated by Coca-Cola Amatil (Fiji) Pte Ltd (CCAF) in 1999.

Since its initiation, the program has recycled over 200 tons of PET bottles and cans annually.

The Head of Government acknowledged the company’s contributions in the fight against the impact of climate change, with their use of the first solar power plant in the Pacific.

Forty percent of energy used to power the manufacturing and distribution factory in Suva is sourced from solar energy.



The Prime Minister thanked the company for its resilience through the pandemic and for continuing to provide jobs for approximately 290 employees throughout Fiji and supplying over 3,488 customers and distributing to 8 export markets.

As part of its Corporate Social responsibilities, the company provides financial support to several major sports and events such as the Coca-cola Games, Netball Fiji, Fiji Rugby Union, Coke Zero Deans Rugby, Basketball Fiji, Fiji Golf Open and the Vodafone Hibiscus Festival.



