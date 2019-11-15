PM urges landowners to make the right move

Landowners have the right over their land and it is upon them to decide what they do with it however they are being encouraged to utilize it to grow Fiji’s agricultural sector.

This remark was made by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on Radio Fiji One’s Talkback show “Noda Prime Minister” where he urged i-Taukei landowners not to be swayed by cheap politicians who continue to spread rumours that leased land is not safe anymore.

The Prime Minister reiterated once again that leased land are protected under the Land Use Act.

Bainimarama says no one has ever being forced to have their land put on lease either to the iTaukei Land Trust Board or the Land Bank.

“Landowners have all the right to decide whether to put their lands in the Land Bank or to give it to the iTaukei Land Trust Board to manage it, no one is forcing anyone like what some politicians are saying.”

Bainimarama also says a mutual understanding exists and while some landowners have taken their land back there are other requests which are pending assessments.

“So far one land in Ra and Namosi has been returned to landowners and the Land Bank also has other requests, most of them want to move their land to the iTaukei Land Trust Board. Even though 60 percent of mataqali have agreed to have this land on lease we have to respect their decision especially that it’s their land.”

The Prime Minister whilst encouraging landowners to give up their land on lease and improve their livelihood from returns, he has also encouraged them to take advantage of government assistance and cultivate their land.

“The Ministry of Agriculture has been allocated $63m, from this $33.7m is especially for landowners and farmers to cultivate their land and even venture into commercial farming. Vacant lands need to be utilized especially to help one’s family and also the economy.”

So far there are 75 land which is leased under the Land Bank and $11m has been paid out to landowners.

Bainimarama stresses whether land are on lease or cultivated by owners, either way, it should help improve their livelihood which in turn contributes to the economy.