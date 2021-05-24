PM urges Fijians to work together

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama is urging Fijians to unite in the fight against the current wave of COVID-19 to ensure everyone remains safe and the wheels of the economy continue to turn.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s – Nai Lalakai program, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama highlighted that decisions will be carefully considered to ensure there are no major disruptions.

The Prime Minister calls on Fijians to mount their individual COVID-safe measures.

“We have defeated two waves already and we can beat this one as well if we unite and work for the common good of our nation, the economy and everyone’s welfare.”

Bainimarama says the protocols implemented during the first two waves have worked, and they remain confident to fight this wave successfully as well.

“Your government has its strategy, ones that are proven when COVID-19 affected Fiji last year. We will not be making harsh decisions because we believe that you will make decisions that will protect you.”

The Delta and Omicron variants are now infiltrating local communities.

Bainimarama says our safety is now determined by how well we will look after ourselves.