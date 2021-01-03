PM urges Fijians to take precaution

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has urged Fijians not to take storms lightly.

Bainimarama says Fijians need to prepare now as, in previous years, it’s the storms we don’t expect that can strike the hardest.

Bainimarama is calling on Fijians to take precautionary measures to ensure safety.

Prepare as you always would. Shutter your homes, move to higher grounds and store water. Keep a 48-hour emergency kit on hand and make sure you know where your nearest evacuation centre is located.”

The Prime Minister has urged Fijians to stay out of flooded waters.

Crossings and roadways are already becoming flooded. Again I urge everyone to stay out of floodwaters. I will say 100 times more if I need to Stay out these waters can kill.

He adds the Authorities are preparing for the storm’s arrival.

The Prime Minister adds a very wet weekend can be expected.