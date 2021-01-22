PM urges Fijians to prepare and stay out of floodwaters

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is urging Fijians to do necessary preparations as there is a possibility of another cyclone forming.

On his official Twitter handle, Bainimarama tweeted that the cyclone may form over open waters between Fiji and Vanuatu.

He says at the very least Fijians can expect heavy rain and flooding across the country in the coming days.

The Prime Minister is urging the public to prepare accordingly and keep out of floodwaters.

A flash flood alert remains in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to rivers and streams for Vanua Levu.

A flash flood warning is now in force for low lying areas and small streams from Serua coastal areas to Togalevu.

The Nadi Weather Office says an associated trough of low pressure lies slow moving over the group with cloud and rain bands to affect most parts of the country until Friday.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti group.