PM urges Fijians not to be complacent with more flooding forecast

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 2, 2021 7:39 am
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [Source: PM/Twitter]

With Tropical Cyclone Bina having been downgraded to a low pressure system, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is urging Fijians not be complacent.

Bainimarama adds with water levels left high people are to expect more flooding in low lying areas particularly in the West and in the Northern Division.

The Prime Minister has also commended the bravery and sacrifice of the first responders.

“The Fiji Police Force, the RFMF and disaster response authorities are deployed nationwide. We have seen the stunning images of their bravery over the last few days as they’ve come to rescue Fijians in badly impacted regions of the country. We are all grateful.”

Bainimarama has also stressed that the best way to thank first responders is by adhering to advisories until the bad weather has cleared our waters.

“Avoid unnecessary movement and keep a careful eye on your children. No more swimming in swollen rivers, please. It is never worth the risk. Stay safe, stay vigilant.”

The Prime Minister is also reassuring Fijians who are badly affected that help is on the way.

 

