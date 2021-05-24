PM urges eligible Fijians to vote

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is urging every eligible Fijian to register now in order to be able to vote in the upcoming General Election.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s Na Noda Paraiminisita programme, Bainimarama says this is important as it will determine the leadership of the country for the next four years.

Bainimarama says 2022 is crucial as it has a lot in store – including a General Election.

“2022 is a very important year for us, we are slowly getting back on track with our economy. We are also having Elections this year, so Fijians will now choose who to lead in the next four years’ journey.”

Bainimarama says Fijians should make wise decisions before casting their votes.

“Every eligible Fijian knows what every government has done. You know previous governments, old politics and other politicians that has brought about change for the better in Fiji. This change was brought about by my government 16 years ago.”

He says the Fijian Elections Office is working around the clock to provide the best and most convenient election this year.

There are so far seven registered political parties