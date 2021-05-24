Home

News

PM urges Drua to play for the nation

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
April 30, 2022 11:30 am
[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will be amongst the thousands of fans witnessing Fijian Drua’s first home game today.

Bainimarama met with the Fijian Drua team yesterday evening and wished them well ahead of their match against the New Zealand Highlanders team.

He has urged the Fijian Drua side to play to the best of their abilities.

The Prime Minister says many Fijians nationwide and from all over the world will be watching them play for the nation, especially those in the rural areas who will now be able to watch the games live from the comfort of their homes.

The Head of Government thanked the Fijian Drua Management team, the Fiji Rugby Union and its sponsors for bringing the team this far.

Bainimarama also echoed the nation’s pride in witnessing the growth and development of the team.

