PM updates UAE Diaspora

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has updated the Fijian diaspora in UAE on developments in Fiji and new Government policies.

Bainimarama concluded his engagements in Dubai with a Talanoa where the UAE diaspora was given a chance to ask questions and raise their concerns.

He provided clarifications on issues such as climate change, labour mobility and examination for nurses.

Bainimarama also spoke about Fiji’s approved vaccines, number of quarantine days for visiting residents, kava exports and immigration policies.

Bainimarama reiterated the importance of keeping all Fijians safe during the pandemic adding that Fiji’s COVID safety protocols are non-negotiable.

Present at the meeting to clarify issues raised were the Minister for Trade Faiyaz Koya, Permanent Secretary for the Office of the Prime Minister, Yogesh Karan, Permanent Secretary for MCTTT, Shaheen Ali and the Ambassador of Fiji to the UAE, Naipote Katonitabua.