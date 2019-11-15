PM unveils another monument

Another monument was unveiled by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today, symbolizing Sigatoka’s celebration of 50 years of Fijian independence.

Bainimarama says Sigatoka is known for producing some of Fiji’s finest rugby players, and people approaching the Town will be greeted by the marvellous Stallion Statue.

He adds the twelve-foot stallion holding a six-foot-tall rugby ball beneath its foot will be the center of attraction for visitors to the Sigatoka town.

“It will stand as a symbol of the town and its surrounding area, and it will invite travellers to explore what Sigatoka has to offer. It will remind them that Fiji punches above its weight not just in rugby, but in everything we set out to do. On the world stage, in the South Pacific, in sports and in the struggle to make this world a better place, Fiji counts. It is something we can be enormously proud of”.

Bainimarama says the monument also demonstrates the town’s dominance in rugby.

“Like the stallion, and like all of Fiji, Sigatoka has a big heart and will always stand tall. Though we may have to make room for a soccer ball under those hooves as well, given Nadroga’s rising star on the football pitch –– and I congratulate the Stallions on their recent senior division title”.

The project was funded through a grant from the Ministry of Local Government and the Tappoo Group of Companies.

The Prime Minister also recognized 20 local businesses that have been operating for at least 50 years.