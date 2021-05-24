PM tours Blackrock Camp

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama yesterday toured the Fiji Military Forces Blackrock Camp in Nadi.

The camp is undergoing major developments funded and built by the Australia Defence Force under the Vuvale Partnership.

Bainimarama was shown the progres made on the site which is to become a world calss peacekeeping training centre.

He was accompanied by military commander Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai and his deputy Commodore Humphrey Tawake.

Blackrock will also house a national public health laboratory under the Centre for Disease Control.