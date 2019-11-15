Containment of COVID-19 owed to frontline heroes

Frontline healthcare workers and disciplined forces have been commended by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama for their efforts in keeping the nation safe from COVID-19.

While speaking to them today at the Nadi International Airport, Bainimarama says Fiji is one of the few countries that did everything right from the beginning.

This he says allowed us to achieve the world’s most remarkable record at containing this deadly disease.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama says this is owed to nurses, doctors, CDC lab technicians, and the Members of our Disciplined Forces.

He says some countries are COVID-free because they shut their borders completely even to their own people and never had the coronavirus.

However, the Prime Minister stresses that Fiji actually dealt with an outbreak and the tireless work of the frontline workers ensure that we beat it.

Bainimarama says our testing was fast, early, and effective, achieving one of the world’s lowest positivity rates.

Fiji systematically identified and quarantined every known contact of every single case in the country and broke every chain of transmission.

Bainimarama says with stringent infection protocols in place, Fiji safely repatriated its people without risking public well-being.

The Prime Minister told those present that even as they work in isolation, Fijians should know that no one is in this effort alone.

Bainimarama says the nation invested in your success of every Fijians and appreciate the great sacrifices that have been made.

He adds that the frontline workers are more than our healthcare heroes, they are mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, friends and neighbors, and that you have given up time with those you love for the sake of our safety.