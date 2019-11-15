PM to open new Rakiraki Market

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will open the new Rakiraki Market today.

The Rakiraki market which is a modern spacious facility was designed to provide a facility for market vendors and consumers in the province of Ra.

While the aim of the new market is to accommodate the increasing number of vendors in Rakiraki, it also represents new opportunities for the farmers and entrepreneurs of Ra Province and Rakiraki Town.

With the clean and organized environment, it will be easier for vendors to display their goods and customers to enjoy their shopping experience.

The market like all Municipal Markets across Fiji will be a catalyst in promoting small business activity, for women to generate income for their families.

The Rakiraki market is funded by the Fijian Government, with the assistance of the Australian Government and the UN Women.