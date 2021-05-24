PM to engage in high level UN talk

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is leading Fiji’s delegation to the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly to bring international focus on Fiji and the Pacific Islands.

The high-level talk began in New York this week and this is the first UN General Assembly at which world leaders will be present in person or attend the sessions virtually.

Bainimarama says Fiji looks forward to listening to the views of leaders on how the world can secure an inclusive recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and how it intends to ramp up the climate actions.

Article continues after advertisement

He will attend a closed meeting with 20 world leaders convened by the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres and UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

The meeting will try to nudge large economies especially to renew their commitment to climate actions in the lead to COP26 which will be held in Glasgow in November.

The Prime Minister will for the first time participate in the SDG Business Forum, which is focused on working with some of the largest companies in the world, in assisting the developing countries to achieve their global goals through private sector investments.

Bainimarama says he looks forward to a weeklong discussion on how small states can work with the UN, with the private sector and with international institutions to accelerate actions to achieve the global goals.

Fiji’s Ambassador to the UN, Dr Satyendra Prasad says that Fiji through the Prime Minister, Attorney General and the Minister for Defense will be engaged in many events throughout the week to bring international focus on Fiji and Pacific Islands priorities at the peak global body.