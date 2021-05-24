Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Health Minister defends frontline workers|Huge turnout of students at vaccination sites|20-year-old to appear in court for alleged murder|Force terminates contracts under ‘no jab no job’ policy|79 new COVID-19 infections recorded|Border Health Protection Unit established|Vaccination for children begins today|Sabha urges followers to observe protocols|Sabha emphasizes on COVID-safe protocols|No changes until October 4th, vaccination rate ramps up|Fijians continue to breach COVID-safe measures|161 new cases, no COVID-19 deaths reported|Vaccinated under 18s included in Sweepstakes draw|Intervention on health and vaccine equity critical|Usual Saturday hype missing in the city|Online registration begins today|Fiji records 132 new COVID infections|MoH establishes quarantine corridors|Council of Churches wants to negotiate with the government|Mask wearing compulsory says Dr Fong|Lockdown blessing in disguise for Fijians in Korovou|Government continues to target November|Viti Levu containment zones lifted|Breach of COVID-safe measures risk serious fines|Fijians grateful for the lifting of containment borders|
Full Coverage

News

PM to engage in high level UN talk

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 20, 2021 4:00 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is leading Fiji’s delegation to the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly to bring international focus on Fiji and the Pacific Islands.

The high-level talk began in New York this week and this is the first UN General Assembly at which world leaders will be present in person or attend the sessions virtually.

Bainimarama says Fiji looks forward to listening to the views of leaders on how the world can secure an inclusive recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and how it intends to ramp up the climate actions.

Article continues after advertisement

He will attend a closed meeting with 20 world leaders convened by the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres and UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

The meeting will try to nudge large economies especially to renew their commitment to climate actions in the lead to COP26 which will be held in Glasgow in November.

The Prime Minister will for the first time participate in the SDG Business Forum, which is focused on working with some of the largest companies in the world, in assisting the developing countries to achieve their global goals through private sector investments.

Bainimarama says he looks forward to a weeklong discussion on how small states can work with the UN, with the private sector and with international institutions to accelerate actions to achieve the global goals.

Fiji’s Ambassador to the UN, Dr Satyendra Prasad says that Fiji through the Prime Minister, Attorney General and the Minister for Defense will be engaged in many events throughout the week to bring international focus on Fiji and Pacific Islands priorities at the peak global body.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.