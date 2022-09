Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth 11 in London, England.

This follows an invitation from the Palace in the UK.

The funeral will be held on September 19.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere will also host a live-broadcast Commemoration Service at 10 am on Tuesday, 20 September.

The service will be held at the State House.