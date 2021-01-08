PM thanks UNICEF

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has thanked UNICEF for the provision of temporary learning facilities in the cyclone affected schools.

The Prime Minister was speaking at Lekutu Secondary School after being briefed on the rehabilitation currently underway at the school.

Acting Principal Avinendra Kumar told Bainimarama the school and teachers are being provided tents by UNICEF.

He says these tents will enable them to continue providing quality education to their students.

Nine tents have been provided for the school to hold classes for Years 9 to 13.

Ten tents have been given to teachers whose quarters have been damaged.

Bainimarama says UNICEF has done a tremendous work.