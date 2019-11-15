PM thanks Japan for their assistance

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has expressed his gratitude towards the Japanese Government for their assistance in infrastructure development, disaster risk management, amongst other areas.

Bainimarama in farewelling outgoing Ambassador of Japan Masahiro Omura thanked the Government of Japan for its collaboration towards advancing common sustainable development goals, improving livelihoods and rebuilding back better.

The Prime Minister says that 50 years of Fiji and Japan’s diplomatic relations is a testament to strong bonds of friendship and mutual respect for each other’s sovereignty, mutual understanding and cooperation.

Article continues after advertisement

In response, Ambassador Omura expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the progressive bilateral cooperation between the two countries for the past 50 years.

Japan has formalized funding assistance worth $100 million as Stand-by Loan for Disaster Recovery and Rehabilitation in 2019.

Japan has also implemented a total of 387 Grassroots projects worth $27m million since 1990, including rehabilitation of schools damaged by TC Winston and Harold.

The two countries also expressed hope to further continue and strengthen bilateral relations in the future.