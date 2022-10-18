PM thanks Japan for continued support

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is confident that the partnership between Fiji and Japan will continue to reach greater heights in the Future.

During a courtesy call from Japan International Cooperation Agency’s president, Dr Akihiko Tanaka, Bainimarama highlighted that Fiji looks forward to Japan’s further support in areas of innovation and technological advancement to provide unified connectivity to our schools.

The Prime Minister commended the enduring partnership of the two nations in their collective efforts to build back better and stronger through the global challenges of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He adds Japan has supported Fiji during time of need, particularly in stimulating economic recovery post-pandemic, promoting investment, trade, and tourism, and building disaster risk resilience.

In his capacity as the Pacific Islands Forum Chair, Bainimarama says Fiji looks to JICA to support the “2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent” which is now the foundation document for the Pacific’s regional development, including partnerships for regional development.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister also welcomed the recent announcement by the Government of Japan on lifting the restrictions on new entries of foreign nationals; which he says will further support the trade and tourism industries.

In response, Dr Tanaka thanked the PM the recent diplomatic achievements, his strong leadership at the United Nations General Assembly, and congratulated him for his unwavering commitment at the PIF Forum.